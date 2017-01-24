Today Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans gave birth to a baby girl, whose name is Ensley, as MTV reports. Little Ensley arrived just a few days earlier than her expected due date of January 28. Evans, 25, posted an adorable photo of her and boyfriend David Eason cradling the new addition to the family. "And she has arrived," she announced in the photo.
Just yesterday, Eason posted a loving Instagram of his girlfriend receiving a check-up. The MTV star smiled widely while a nurse measured her tattooed belly. "Happy and healthy!" he captioned the post. While this is the reality star's first child with Evans, Ensley is her third child. Jenelle also has two sons, Jace Evans and Kaiser Griffith. She's clearly excited to welcome another girl in the family. We'll see how everyone's getting along in this season of Teen Mom 2.
Let the collection of baby girl bows begin! she's so precious and beautiful. I'm so in love with her already! Happy and healthy! ???— Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) January 24, 2017
