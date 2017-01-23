Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans Is Super Pregnant In This Photo

Jenelle Evans is ready for Baby No. 3 to enter the world. The Teen Mom 2 star's boyfriend, David Eason, posted an image of Evans at a doctor's appointment on his Instagram account. He captioned the photo "Happy and healthy!" and Evans is all smiles in the shot. The baby's official due date is January 28, and it looks like the couple is counting down the days until then.
The reality star shared the photo on her own Twitter account, too, with a note of her own. "That's one BIG belly! she's taking over my body!!!!!," Evans wrote, adding a smiley-face and heart emoji to signify that she's totally cool with that fact.
Evans is already mom to seven-year-old Jace and two-year-old Kaiser, and her daughter-to-be is her first child with Eason. The duo plans to name their daughter Ensley.
