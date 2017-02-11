Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans Shows Off Her New Engagement Ring

Jenelle Evans is going on a trip...down the aisle. The Teen Mom 2 star announced on Instagram that she is engaged to boyfriend David Eason. "We decided on forever," she captioned the shot. You can see her displaying her engagement ring while hiding her eyes behind mirrored sunglasses.
The two just welcomed a baby two weeks ago. It was their first child together, and the third child for Evans.
Evans was previously engaged to ex Nathan Griffiths. She started a court battle with Griffiths for custody of their child in December of 2016. Teen Mom 2 showed Evans fighting for custody with her mother for her son Jace.
