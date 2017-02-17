Middle fingers up. Put them hands high. Sunday night, as Adele took home a Grammy for Album of The Year, many — including the winner herself — felt Beyoncé should've won. Unlike Carlos Santana and much of the internet, the 35-year-old hasn't really commented on the snub. Though, during a series of post-Grammy's photos posted on her website, she and mother Tina Lawson flipped the bird.
It's iconic.
It's Lemonade.
It's also mom and daughter goals. Nearly two years ago, the public's perception of Beyoncé was often: she's seen but not heard. Well, perhaps Bey took note. The soon-to-be mother of three is still a bit mum when it comes to interviews, but she's hardly been silent. Whether or not the middle finger photo was a fun, badass moment between mother and daughter or a message to the academy... is anyone's guess. Check out a few other photos posted today below.
It's Lemonade.
It's also mom and daughter goals. Nearly two years ago, the public's perception of Beyoncé was often: she's seen but not heard. Well, perhaps Bey took note. The soon-to-be mother of three is still a bit mum when it comes to interviews, but she's hardly been silent. Whether or not the middle finger photo was a fun, badass moment between mother and daughter or a message to the academy... is anyone's guess. Check out a few other photos posted today below.
Advertisement