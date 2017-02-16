Smooth move, Carlos Santana. Adele's controversial Album Of The Year score at the Grammys had members of the Beyhive fuming over Beyoncé's Lemonade snub. Santana had an idea about why Bey may have lost out yet again on the AOTY award: She can't "sing, sing." As reported by the New Zealand Herald, the musician stated: "I think that Adele won because she can sing, sing...with all respect to our sister Beyoncé, Beyoncé is very beautiful to look at and it's more like modeling kind of music — music to model a dress — she's not a singer, singer, with all respect to her." To be fair, there's a real chance that Santana has never actually heard Beyoncé sing, as he is so distracted by her dress-modeling skills (?!?) that he goes temporarily deaf. Fortunately, Santana realized quickly that he was completely and utterly in the wrong. He posted to Facebook: "I would like to clarify a comment that was reported when I was doing an interview for some upcoming shows in Australia & New Zealand. My intent was to congratulate Adele on her amazing night at the Grammies. My comment about Beyonce was regretfully taken out of context. I have the utmost respect for her as an artist and a person. She deserves all the accolades that come her way. I wish Beyonce and her family all the best."
Well, at least the man recognizes the error of his ways. But please: someone make Santana listen to "Halo" ASAP.
