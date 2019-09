Try Not To Cry At This Video A Trans Man Made For His Pre-Transition Self

"The hardest thing is going to be accepting yourself, but with time and seeing others out there going through the same thing, you’ll get there," he told his younger self in the video. "And, one day, you’ll be really proud of who you are." Raines told The Huffington Post that he hopes his video will help others who may be realizing that they're transgender or going through transition feel less alone. "I hope it just portrays a very honest experience of transitioning ― the ups and the downs that go with it and how things can really get better with time," he said. "It would also be great if even just some of the advice I would have given my pre-transition self can help some people who are figuring out their identity, or who are in the early stages of their transition."