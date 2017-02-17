Just How Feminist Is Scarlett Byrne’s Politicized Playboy Photoshoot?

Scarlett Byrne wanted to free her nipple, but nipples were never locked up in Playboy. Had a topless model appeared in a magazine with primarily female readership — take Elle or Vogue or Vanity Fair — that may have opened up a dialogue regarding women’s expressions of their body. But sandwiched between many equally nude photoshoots in a magazine read by men, I don’t see how her message of body positivity and sexual liberation will be heard by the people who need to hear it: other women.