New Details Emerge In Meadow Walker's Wrongful Death Suit Against Porsche

Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions. His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others. I am tremendously proud to be launching The #PaulWalkerFoundation (@paulwalkerfdn) on his birthday. I can't think of a better way to celebrate my father. #DoGood
Feeling so honored to combine two of my dad’s legacies into one incredible experience. Today marks your LAST chance to support The Paul Walker Foundation for a chance to go to the set of #F8, hang out with the cast, AND check out some of the most incredible cars in the world. Enter through the link in my bio or visit omaze.com/fast for your last chance to win! Don’t miss out, it’s going to be a great time.