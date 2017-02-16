New Details Emerge In Meadow Walker's Wrongful Death Suit Against Porsche

Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions. His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others. I am tremendously proud to be launching The #PaulWalkerFoundation (@paulwalkerfdn) on his birthday. I can't think of a better way to celebrate my father. #DoGood

A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Sep 12, 2015 at 9:00am PDT