New Details Emerge In Meadow Walker's Wrongful Death Suit Against Porsche

Meghan De Maria
Meadow Walker's wrongful death lawsuit against Porsche just took a dark turn.
Walker originally filed the suit in 2015, after the death of her father, Paul Walker. Paul Walker died in a 2013 car crash while riding in a Porsche Carrera GT driven by Roger Rodas. (Rodas' estate reached a settlement with Meadow Walker last April.)
In 2015, Porsche said in a statement, "We've said before, we are very sad whenever anyone is hurt in a Porsche vehicle, but we believe the authorities' reports in this case clearly establish that this tragic crash resulted from reckless driving and excessive speed."
Now, Meadow Walker is claiming that Porsche "improperly redacted" information from case-related documents, The New York Daily News reports.
Her lawyer is arguing that Porsche attempted to "conceal" information about Carrera GTs that were "'totaled' during the model's first two years on the road," according to the Daily News. Walker's lawyer allegedly discovered the redacted information when reviewing the documents on a Mac, rather than a PC.
The new filing claims that the car model "was defectively designed and manufactured," according to the Daily News. Walker's lawyers are arguing that the reportedly redacted evidence supports that claim.
