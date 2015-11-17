Porsche Says Paul Walker Is Responsible For His Death

Two months ago Meadow Walker, the teen daughter of the late actor Paul Walker, filed a wrongful death suit against Porsche. The suit charged that faults within the 2005 Carrera GT contributed to the 2013 car crash that killed Walker and his friend Roger Rodas. The car company immediately fired back that "reckless driving and excessive speed" were to blame, and now it's claiming the Fast & Furious star was responsible for his own demise.
"[Porsche] alleges that Mr. Walker knowingly and voluntarily assumed all risk, perils, and danger in respect to the use of the subject 2005 Carrera GT, that the perils, risk, and dangers were open and obvious and known to him, and that he chose to conduct himself in a manner as to expose himself to such perils, dangers, and risks, thus assuming all the risks involved in using the vehicle," the company charges in court documents obtained by People.
"Mr. Walker's voluntary assumption of the risk should bar the plaintiff's recovery or, in the alternative, should reduce the plaintiff's right to recovery from PCNA in an amount equivalent to Mr. Walker's fault," Porsche continued.
It added that Rodas' car "was misused and improperly maintained, and that the misuse and improper maintenance proximately caused or contributed to the incident and to Mr. Walker's death."
Legal representation for 16-year-old Meadow Walker have yet to respond to Porsche's allegations.
