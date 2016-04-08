Meadow Walker Awarded $10.1 Million Over Father Paul's Death

Erin Donnelly
Meadow Walker, the 17-year-old daughter of the late actor Paul Walker, has reached a settlement with the estate of Roger Rodas. Rodas, who also died in the 2013 car crash that claimed the Fast & the Furious star's life, had been driving the vehicle.

E! News reports that the teen has been awarded $10.1 million in her suit asserting that Rodas had "partial responsibility" for the fatal crash.

"The amount paid by the estate of Roger Rodas into a trust for Meadow Walker only covers a fraction of what her father would have earned as an international movie star had his life not tragically been cut short," Walker's lawyer, Jeffrey Milam, said in a statement sent to E!.

"Through his estate, Mr. Rodas, the driver of the car, took partial responsibility for the crash," Milam added. "Meadow's lawsuit against Porsche AG — a $13 billion corporation — intends to hold the company responsible for producing a vehicle that was defective and caused Paul Walker's death."

Earlier in the week a lawsuit against Porsche filed by Rodas' widow, Kristine, had its four charges thrown out in court. Meadow Walker's separate lawsuit, however, continues to be pursued.
