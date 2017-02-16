Less than two months after being arrested for allegedly assaulting another man in an Aspen bar, Conor Kennedy has been given his punishment.
The 22-year-old son of grandson of politician Robert F. Kennedy has pled guilty to his December 29 charge of disorderly conduct and will receive no jail time, People confirms.
Kennnedy, who dated Taylor Swift early in her career, entered his plea on Wednesday, February 15 through his lawyer, as he was not required to attend. He is also required to write an apology to the victim and pay a $500 fine. He also has to avoid drug or alcohol use (and any other run-ins with the law) or he could face jail time.
According to police reports, (and Conor's father, Robert Kennedy Jr.) Kennedy started the fight after one of his friends was called a homophobic slur. The fight happened outside a bar around 1 a.m. and lasted only about 15 seconds, a time in which Kennedy threw four to five punches. Neither party reported injuries.
