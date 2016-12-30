Taylor Swift Ex Conor Kennedy Arrested After Alleged Barroom Brawl

Four years after splitting up with Taylor Swift, Conor Kennedy is making headlines all on his own. Unfortunately, they're not the good kind.
The Associated Press reports that the 22-year-old son of Robert Kennedy Jr. and the late Mary Richardson Kennedy was arrested early Thursday morning for allegedly fighting another man outside a bar in Aspen, Colorado. Kennedy was charged with disorderly conduct, with a court appearance set for February 22.
Local police told the AP that the Kennedy scion and the other man were throwing punches and "rolling around on the ground" during the fight. He has been accused of punching the man in the head "four or five times." Kennedy, whose late grandfather was Robert Kennedy, also allegedly resisted a police officer's efforts to restrain him, causing them both to fall into a snowbank.
Kennedy dated Swift for three months in 2012. Now seems like a good time to crank up "I Knew You Were Trouble."
The Associated Press reports that the 22-year-old son of Robert Kennedy Jr. and the late Mary Richardson Kennedy was arrested early Thursday morning for allegedly fighting another man outside a bar in Aspen, Colorado. Kennedy was charged with disorderly conduct, with a court appearance set for February 22.
Local police told the AP that the Kennedy scion and the other man were throwing punches and "rolling around on the ground" during the fight. He has been accused of punching the man in the head "four or five times." Kennedy, whose late grandfather was Robert Kennedy, also allegedly resisted a police officer's efforts to restrain him, causing them both to fall into a snowbank.
Kennedy dated Swift for three months in 2012. Now seems like a good time to crank up "I Knew You Were Trouble."
Advertisement