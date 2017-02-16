Story from Food & Drinks

The Agony & The Ecstasy Of Heart Shaped Pizza

Michael Hafford
Valentine's Day is the number one day for love, worldwide. That means all parts of love. The joy, the heartbreak. The perfect dinners, the disappointing desserts. You get the idea: It's a spectrum. Nowhere is that duality more apparent than in the case of the heart shaped pizza. The intentions are great. You take something everyone loves (pizza) and combine it with Valentine's Day (heart shaped). But, just like sex, pizza is a risk. Sometimes it's great, other times you're left feeling cheap and covered in weird liquids. Heart shaped pizzas, then, are like sex on Valentine's Day. There are some successes.
Advertisement
And then there are some failures. Many, many failures.
Next time, just get a regular pizza.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
President Trump Forced Chris Christie To Eat Meatloaf
This Viral McNugget Proposal Is The Ultimate Way To Pop The Question
Whole Foods Wants You To Celebrate National Drink Wine Day With This Deal
Advertisement

More from Food & Drinks

R29 Original Series