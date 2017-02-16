The Agony & The Ecstasy Of Heart Shaped Pizza

Penalty Box Cafe is awesome (and food is yummy) - they made a heart-shaped pizza on request on Valentine's Day!!! pic.twitter.com/WPtHSW58Wk— Jersey Shore Arena (@ArenaShore) February 15, 2017
Gus and momma sharing a heart shaped pizza for Valentine's Day yesterday❤️ This kid likes pizza a bit too much I think! ? pic.twitter.com/hH6V2mYvo1— Joe Ponik (@JoePonik) February 16, 2017
Domino's heart shaped pizza looks like it was runover by a retreating Republican Guard tank pic.twitter.com/ajkjJm8R7U— Kokomoschmoe (@Kokomoschmoe) February 15, 2017
@PapaJohns I literally feel disrespected by this "heart shaped" pizza. Thanks for ruining my Valentine's Day.?? pic.twitter.com/J7wDBElsCO— Lilly? (@_liiilllllly_) February 15, 2017
Orders a heart shaped pizza...get this @pizzahut pic.twitter.com/asc2kJ7Ec1— ємιℓу (@Emmmily_14) February 15, 2017
I sent my mom a heart shaped pizza today for Valentine's Day and THIS is what it looked like... pic.twitter.com/QEo7yeXC7D— Jenn McAllister (@jennmcallister) February 15, 2017
@pizzahut u delivered THIS & I cant u on the phone for the last 45min... ? pic.twitter.com/rk24NEnCMv— Valery Ortiz (@ValsTweet) February 15, 2017
Thanks for "heart shaped" pizza @pizzahut. You guys did a fantastic job. pic.twitter.com/I4fKGpwmZz— Bo Hobson (@BoHobson) February 15, 2017
Thought I was being cute getting Khoa a heart-shaped pizza but this is what he got...this is not a heart!! @pizzahut ?? pic.twitter.com/4rQS8BWxSk— Vanessa Villanueva (@NessaVill) February 15, 2017
BOI SO WE GOT THIS "HEART SHAPED" PIZZA AND ITS NOT EVEN CUT PLUS THE CHEESY STICKS WAS JUST A PIECE OF DRY BREAD @PapaJohns pic.twitter.com/w6HMX5dEXQ— Ruby Bryan (@rubybryann) February 15, 2017