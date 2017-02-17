President Trump Forced Chris Christie To Eat Meatloaf

I think most people agree that when you're out to dinner, and your date tries to order for you, that's your cue to run for the hills. It's universally recognized as poor dinner date behavior, however, Chris Christie found out the hard way that the same rules don't really apply when the President is encouraging your meal decisions. Last night, The Washington Post reported that New Jersey Governor Chris Christie joined President Trump for dinner at the White House on Tuesday. And according to Christie, he had the meatloaf, but not totally by choice. Apparently, Trump told everyone at the table that they could order anything they wanted, but then followed that statement by saying that he and Christie would be having the meatloaf. The New Jersey Governor revealed all of this while guest hosting a New York sports talk radio show yesterday. "This is what it’s like to be with Trump," he explained. This isn't the first time Governor Christie has had a strange food encounter with President Trump. Remember the McDonald's incident? Or when Christie was told that he wouldn't be eating Oreos, anymore? After insisting that Christie order the same dish as him, Trump promised, "I’m telling you, the meatloaf is fabulous." It remains unconfirmed if the meatloaf was, in fact, "fabulous," although we can't really ever imagine a scenario where meatloaf is bad. I mean how can you go wrong? It's literally a loaf of meat with breadcrumbs, seasoning, and sometimes bacon.
