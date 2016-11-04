Wherever you stand on the candidates, here's one thing we can all agree on: This election has been a total shit show. From the flat-out ridiculous scandals to the ridiculously terrifying ones, there hasn't been a dull moment yet. And come Tuesday, this writer will either be celebrating the first woman president, or moving to Canada. (But that's a story for another day.)



We can't say that we'll look back even a little bit fondly on most of the 2016 election cycle. But when we do think back on the past year or so, there are some memorable moments that stem from another common truth — everybody's gotta eat. And when candidates start eating on the trail, strange things happen. They take selfies with butter cows, try new foods, and show up unexpectedly at Chipotle. Ahead, we've gathered 16 food moments that remind us just how weird modern politics really is.

