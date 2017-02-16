7-Year-Old Asked The “Google Boss” For A Job & Got This Response

We're constantly applauding amazing, dedicated women who work in tech. But the ratio of women to men in the tech world is still laughable. Luckily, 7-year-old Chloe Bridgewater is out to change that. This kid, who is a fan of computers as well as those much-touted tech-giant office amenities, up and applied for a job at Google recently. That's a cute enough story as it is, but get this: Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent a really sweet response. Business Insider published Chloe's application letter, which was shared by her father, Andy Bridgewater. The missive aptly begins "Dear Google boss," and makes a pretty solid case for hiring Chloe. After all, she is experienced in tablet usage, computer games, swimming, spelling, reading, sums, and robot-moving. What more could a potential employer ask for, really? "My dad told me that if I carry on being good and learning things that one day I will be able to have a job at Google," Chloe writes. She explains that she doesn't know what a job application is, but hopes that her letter will do for now. "Thank you for reading my letter," she concludes. "I have only ever sent one other and that was to Father Christmas. Good bye." Pichai responded to thank Chloe for her letter and to admire her many achievements. "I think if you keep working hard and following your dreams, you can accomplish everything you set your mind to — from working at Google to swimming in the Olympics," he said. "I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school!" He even threw in a smiley-face emoji for good measure (and because, technology). Well done, Pichai. We're pretty sure Chloe is going to be the CEO of Google in 20 years or so — and imagine how silly you'd feel if you hadn't responded so nicely to her job application. Although if she changes her official title from CEO to "Google Boss," that's cool too.
