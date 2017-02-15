Ever wonder who's looking at your Facebook? Yeah, us too. And, apparently, it's more than just a former partner or potential boss.
A woman in North Carolina was recently denied insurance from Nationwide because of her Facebook photos, Scary Mommy reports. Melina Efthimiadis and her husband wanted to add liability insurance to their existing homeowner’s policy with Nationwide, but the entire policy was cancelled because of a photo of her dog Efthimiadis had posted to Facebook.
"We were being cancelled because we had an ineligible dog breed that we failed to disclose," Efthimiadis told ABC11.com.
Part of the application process for liability insurance is to list the number and breeds of the dogs you have, Efthimiadis told ABC11.com. The Nationwide agent who cancelled Efthimiadis's plan had found photos of her dog, Zeus, on Facebook and claimed that Efthimiadis did not disclose that she had a Rottweiler mix breed. Nationwide considers that breed to be dangerous and therefore do not allow owners to have liability insurance, ABC11.com reports.
Advertisement
Efthimiadis, who is a veterinarian, told Nationwide that Zeus is actually a lab and hound mix. The company then took steps to fix the situation.
"Nationwide's policy is to contact the member and agent to gather more information if there is uncertainty about a dog breed selection on an insurance application. Unfortunately, that policy was not followed in this instance. We have taken steps to rectify the situation to ensure a better experience for future Nationwide applicants," a representative told ABC11.com.
We shouldn't have to worry about who can see our Facebook photos, but Efthimiadis's story is a reminder that you might want to check your privacy settings.
Advertisement