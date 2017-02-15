This Twitter war between J.K. Rowling and Piers Morgan is giving me life, mostly because the Harry Potter author is so clearly the feud's frontrunner. Now, Morgan's son is getting in on the action. The only problem? He's on Team Rowling. The author and the television personality have been exchanging spars on the social media platform over politics. Rowling, who has been vocal in her criticism of the current American administration, likened Morgan's support of Donald Trump's immigration ban to buddying up with Voldemort. That might not mean much to the Celebrity Apprentice winner, as he has been vocal about never having read one of Rowling's wizard novels. His son Spencer Morgan may have flipped through a copy or two — if his Deathly Hallows tattoo is any indication. Spencer writes on Twitter: "Well this is awkward @piersmorgan @jk_rowling"
Well this is awkward @piersmorgan @jk_rowling pic.twitter.com/OHhkj8TWlM— Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) February 11, 2017
Morgan — who claimed his own diaries were "a lot better written than bloody Harry Potter" on Twitter — responded to Spencer's love of Hogwarts and all the people within it, stating: "Sadly, he's a Potter fanatic. My biggest failure in 23 years of parenting. Fortunately, he's as fanatical about Arsenal so I forgive him."
Sadly, he's a Potter fanatic. My biggest failure in 23 years of parenting. Fortunately, he's as fanatical about Arsenal so I forgive him. https://t.co/l5nnPwZ0Kc— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 15, 2017
And the house cup goes to Rowling.
