A U.K. Bookstore Is Tweeting An Entire Harry Potter Book At Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan is being trolled hard on Twitter. Naturally, J.K. Rowling is involved. On Saturday, J.K. Rowling quoted a tweet from New York Times reporter Dave Itzkoff, in which Itzkoff shared a video of Jim Jefferies telling Morgan to "fuck off" on a segment of Real Time with Bill Maher. For context, the expletive came after Morgan said that "there is no Muslim ban" in America, suggesting that President Trump had never proposed the ban. Rowling added her own comment to Itzkoff's tweet, writing, "Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to fuck off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I'd always imagined."
Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to fuck off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I'd always imagined. https://t.co/4FII8sYmIt— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017
The criticism didn't sit well with Morgan, who tweeted, "This is why I've never read a single word of Harry Potter," quoting Rowling's tweet.
This is why I've never read a single word of Harry Potter. https://t.co/XUJBMs4KKm— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017
Morgan may have been exaggerating. But Simon Key, co-owner of North London's Big Green Bookshop, took his tweet to heart — and decided to rectify his cultural blind spot. Key is using the bookstore's Twitter handle to tweet every line of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone at Morgan.
.@piersmorgan Mr. and Mrs. Dursley, of number four, Privet Drive, were proud to say— Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) February 11, 2017
that they were perfectly normal, thank you very much.
As of this story's publication, the tweets were still going strong — though we're less than 400 tweets into of a total 32,567 for the entire book, by Key's estimation.
.@piersmorgan "I'm not going to do anything," said Harry, "honestly..— Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) February 14, 2017
But Uncle Vernon didn't believe him. No one ever did. 375/32567
That's a lot of work — but Key has Morgan's taunts to keep him going.
That moment when @Biggreenbooks realises everyone's bored with his Harry Potter stunt & he's still got 32,241 tweets to send me... ??— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 14, 2017
We're not sure how copyright law plays into the tweets — but we're pretty sure Rowling would approve of the bookstore distributing her work.
