A U.K. Bookstore Is Tweeting An Entire Harry Potter Book At Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan is being trolled hard on Twitter. Naturally, J.K. Rowling is involved. On Saturday, J.K. Rowling quoted a tweet from New York Times reporter Dave Itzkoff, in which Itzkoff shared a video of Jim Jefferies telling Morgan to "fuck off" on a segment of Real Time with Bill Maher. For context, the expletive came after Morgan said that "there is no Muslim ban" in America, suggesting that President Trump had never proposed the ban. Rowling added her own comment to Itzkoff's tweet, writing, "Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to fuck off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I'd always imagined."