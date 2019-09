Are Eric Andre & Rosario Dawson Trolling Us With Their New Relationship?

Today, in Weird Couples You Didn't Think Would Ever Happen, comedian Eric Andre claims that he is dating Rosario Dawson. According to his Instagram, the two smooch and canoodle the way any other couple would. On Valentine's Day, the Man Seeking Woman actor shared an image of the two together with the caption, "Happy Valentine's Day to the LOoooVE OF MY LIFE!" — this would indicate that the two are dating, no? But Eric Andre isn't known for taking life seriously. The comedian might be more accurately called a prankster. His show, The Eric Andre Show, trades in shocking reveals. As the actor himself recounted on Conan , he delights in surprising his guests with fun surprises like cockroaches, rats, and tickles in unmentionable places. Andre's anarchic approach to comedy means he's a little unreliable. At the RNC , he told Alex Jones of Info Wars onstage, "I want you to have sex with my wife." Andre doesn't even have a wife. On his own show, Andre told actress Stacey Dash , "Abortion is not acceptable, even in the case of rape or incest...they deserve a painful life." (Dash is decidedly pro-life.) He then followed the statement by sharing a doctored photo of President Obama flashing his genitals. "I'm sick of this president," he said. (The comedian himself shared full-frontal photos on Instagram last January as a joke.) In these instances, Andre was clearly being facetious — that seems to be his platform.