The Weeknd, this is your official notice that anything and everything you do is subject to the internet's (and my) scrutiny. You are dating Selena Gomez — SelGo — so you've entered a high-security zone, and you're going to receive a thorough examination at every bend. Now, let's talk about this new song you've just released. We have feelings about it. "Some Way," a collaboration with Nav, is a great song. The internet is convinced it's a great song that subtly shades Justin Bieber, who was previously attached to your current bae, SelGo. As Elle pointed out, fans on Twitter think this song is more than just a slick R&B tune. The lyrics mention taking "that chick" and seem to imply that you, Abel Tesfaye, stole someone's girl. (Er, like you stole SelGo from JBiebs?)
I just realized that the Weeknd & Nav were shading my man Justin Bieber in "Some Way." pic.twitter.com/rn4vwiKANb— Berenice ✨ (@HotlineBerenice) February 15, 2017
This line from a verse seems particularly suspect: "I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me." Is this directed at Justin Bieber? There's also this explicit phrase: "She says my fuck and my tongue game a remedy." If this is directed at Bieber, than it's pretty shady — it all but suggests that you are better at the tongue game than Mr. Bieber. And that, my friend, is shade in its purest element. In the course of this romantic feud, this diss is past due. Bieber has certainly tossed his fair share of zingers your way. The "Sorry" singer, who recently lamented his solitude on Valentine's Day, tossed some shade your way when he jokingly suggested that "Starboy" — a hit song of yours — was his favorite tune of the moment. Reportedly, the 22-year-old Canadian also told a cameraman in January, "Hell no I can’t listen to a Weeknd song. That shit’s wack." Of course, we know that Justin Bieber probably does listen to your music, despite his best efforts to avoid it. It's likely he'll hear "Some Way" sooner rather than later. And when he does, let us pray that he responds with a diss track of his own. (Provided that the song is, in fact, some healthy derision aimed at a romantic rival.) "Some Way" can be found on Apple Music. As of now, any iteration of the song posted to YouTube and other platforms has been taken down due to copyright infringement.
