You Can Snag A Round-Trip Ticket To Costa Rica For Less Than $200

Vacation days piling up? Don't let them roll over again. Instead, take some time off (and avoid burnout) without dipping into your rainy-day fund. How? Where? We've got you covered if you're looking for a tropical getaway. Condé Nast Traveler reports that several airlines are offering round-trip tickets to Costa Rica for under $200. Both United and American Airlines are slashing prices to two Costa Rican cities: Liberia and the nation's capital, San José. Charlotte, Portland, Miami, and New York are all departure options, as well as a few other key American cities. (Sadly, none on the West Coast ring up at the under-$200 mark.) If you're already looking for your passport, know that Liberia is a haven for surfers and beach enthusiasts. There are also plenty of yoga retreats available, and if you're someone who thinks of eco-tourism when you think of Costa Rica, it's the place to be. For those looking for a more cosmopolitan getaway, San José has more in the way of museums and cultural events. For the best of both worlds, fly into San José and book a day of whitewater rafting or hiking in the nearby national parks. They're only a two- or three-hour drive away. CNT recommends using Google Flights to find the cheapest itinerary, but also reports that these prices are good for dates between now and June. So whether you're a spur-of-the-moment traveler or you need some time to plan, know that you'll be saving up to $200. A flight from Seattle to San José usually runs about $550, but that's now down to $398. We'll see you there.
