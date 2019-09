Tom Hardy took some time off from hanging out with his four-legged best friends to bless the world with the best Valentine's Day gift ever — videos of him reading bedtime stories. (Just kidding, there is obviously a dog in the video. This is Tom Hardy we're talking about. There. Is. Always. A. Dog.) Have you ever seen Hardy reading a book before? No? Okay, allow me to explain. He's great at reading books. He may not seem like the bookish type at first glance, but dude loves to read, especially bedtime stories. I don't know if it's the juxtaposition between his gruff exterior and his soothing voice, or because he's reading adorable children's stories, but it's pretty perfect, and you may melt right into your seat while watching. He is surrounded by stuffed animals and even has binoculars.