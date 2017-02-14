Tom Hardy took some time off from hanging out with his four-legged best friends to bless the world with the best Valentine's Day gift ever— videos of him reading bedtime stories. (Just kidding, there is obviously a dog in the video. This is Tom Hardy we're talking about. There. Is. Always. A. Dog.) Have you ever seen Hardy reading a book before? No? Okay, allow me to explain. He's great at reading books. He may not seem like the bookish type at first glance, but dude loves to read, especially bedtime stories. I don't know if it's the juxtaposition between his gruff exterior and his soothing voice, or because he's reading adorable children's stories, but it's pretty perfect, and you may melt right into your seat while watching. He is surrounded by stuffed animals and even has binoculars.
So busy with #ValentinesDay that you missed #TomHardy.— CBeebies Grown-Ups (@CBeebiesHQ) February 14, 2017
Never fear, @BBCiPlayer is here. pic.twitter.com/JrIV4wjN4b
Unfortunately, the full BBC video is only available in the UK, but I found another one to fill the void.
And just for good measure — I'll leave you with this image. Sleep well.
My dog appears to be very much enjoying Tom Hardy reading her a bedtime story on @CBeebiesHQ. pic.twitter.com/5qjpCAx4l1— Lu B (@lubampton) February 14, 2017
