Reporter Apologizes About Melania Trump Comment That Made Emily Ratajkowski So Mad

On Monday, model and activist Emily Ratajkowski took to Twitter to recount a disturbing interaction she had with a New York Times reporter she sat next to at the Grammys. In the now-viral thread, the 25-year-old says the reporter referred to First Lady Melania Trump as a "hooker." "Whatever your politics it's crucial to call this out for what it is: slut shaming," Ratajkowski continued. "I don't care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should. Gender specific attacks are disgusting sexist bullshit." Later, FLOTUS thanked the model for speaking up, and now the unnamed reporter has come forward. The comments came from New York Times features writer Jacob Bernstein, who posted a four-part apology to Twitter on Tuesday. "I want to take ownership of a mistake I made," he wrote. "Speaking at a party in what I thought was a personal conversation, I nevertheless made a stupid remark about the first lady." He went on to say he spoke with his editors about the comment and both parties are adamant that the comments do not reflect the standards of the New York Times. "My mistake, referring to unfounded rumors, shouldn’t reflect on anyone else and I apologize profusely," Bernstein concluded.
Advertisement
This is a four part tweet. 1. I want to take ownership of a mistake I made.— Jacob Bernstein (@BernsteinJacob) February 14, 2017
2. Speaking at a party in what I thought was a personal conversation, I nevertheless made a stupid remark about the first lady.— Jacob Bernstein (@BernsteinJacob) February 14, 2017
3. My editors have made it clear my behavior was not in keeping with the standards of the Times, and I agree.— Jacob Bernstein (@BernsteinJacob) February 14, 2017
4. My mistake, referring to unfounded rumors, shouldn’t reflect on anyone else and I apologize profusely.— Jacob Bernstein (@BernsteinJacob) February 14, 2017
Advertisement