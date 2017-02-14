You Can Now Wear Tiffany & Co.’s Iconic Jewelry Pouch & It’s…Interesting

What is American? According to Dazed, that's what the design collective at Vaquera asked this season at its NYFW presentation. The answer? Aspiration. To show that, models came down the runway in what the designers thought were symbols of aspiration in America. A mechanic's suit. A construction worker, complete with a tool box refashioned as a shoulder bag. Chef Boyardee with his kitchen whites blown out to epic proportions. The show even had a dress made of the old stars and stripes, complete with a 30-foot train. But the piece that stood out the most had to be a cocktail dress made to look like a huge Tiffany & Co. jewelry pouch. Upon closer inspection, the iconic blue jewelry bag was transformed. Instead of the usual brand name, it was printed with Vaquera & Co. The dress was also shinier than the usual sueded fabric from Tiffany, but it was instantly recognizable. You either dreamed of opening one up to find a charm bracelet as a teen or you had them neatly arranged so that your delicate Elsa Peretti necklaces didn't tangle. It's definitely something many women, young and old, aspire to, so if that's what Vaquera was going for, it nailed it. We do have a few questions, though. While there are a few shots of the dress from the front, what does the back look like? We're hoping it's got at least some coverage. Does the bag actually function? If so, it would be the perfect thing to wear when you're grocery shopping — you could leave all your reusable totes at home. And finally, what would Holly Golightly think? While she loved the storied brand, we can't picture her trading in her Givenchy for something like this.
