Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Phone Security Is A Terrifying Joke

This is a problem, because unsecure phones present a gigantic security risk . Should their phones have been hacked, which is a paranoid but necessary assumption, whomever had done the hacking would be able to read classified material helpfully illuminated by their phone flashlights. We will stop short of calling it malicious and settle for monumentally stupid. Most likely nothing too serious was being discussed; these missile tests happen fairly regularly and Trump and Abe were probably reviewing a joint statement. But we don't know that, and it's still bad policy. Just like leaving the key in a locked evidence bag while non-cleared people are present is bad policy. The president always travels with a SCIFF, which is a mobile situation room that can be set up to secure an area about the size of a hotel room. Trump's team claims he utilized the SCIFF before dinner to consult about the missile launch, but he conducted a discussion about pressing national security matters in public where any paying member or waiter could see. Either he's performing the presidency or doesn't understand why the lack of operational security is a problem. That's concerning at minimum, terrifying at maximum.