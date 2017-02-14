Did You Recognize The Family Connection With Chanel’s Latest Campaign Star?

Fashion loves a sister act. Just look at the Hadids, Jenners, and Delevingnes. But the latest little sis to take the fashion world has a pedigree that can't be beat — and she just landed a major campaign. Lottie Moss (real name Charlotte), whose big sister is Kate Moss, stars in Chanel's latest eyewear ads. And we can definitely see the family resemblance. At 19 years old, Lottie might have a few insider connections that give her an advantage in the world of high fashion. WhoWhatWear reports that she's only been signed with an agency for a year, but she's started out with a bang. Last year, after being hand-picked by Karl Lagerfeld, she made her catwalk debut at Chanel's Metier d'Arts show at the Ritz in Paris. And it looks like she made a good impression. In the new images, Lottie's showing off in the brand's new sunglasses and optical frames, which run the gamut from über on-trend reflective pairs to retro tortoiseshell options. Her big, voluminous crimps are held back by barrettes bearing the house's signature camellias. You can see Lottie vamping in a few of the looks, below. And you can also expect to see her plenty more of her now that Fashion Week is in full swing.
