We Really, Really Want Blue Ivy’s Cat Bag

Blue Ivy's pink Gucci tux stole the show at the Grammys last night, but when we took a closer look at the tot's outfit, we realized that there was an accessory that's much more wearable IRL than her designer ensemble. No, it's not that perfect ruffled blouse: It was her handbag. Look close and you'll see that the soon-to-be big sister was toting around a glittery Gucci clutch in the shape of a cat, complete with rhinestone eyes. If you're scratching your head trying to figure out what a 5-year-old needs at hand at an awards show, you'd be surprised to find out that the designer bag was completely empty. Allure reports that the camera panned to her a few times during the Grammy telecast and she was showing off the bag's sparkling interior, revealing zero contents inside. Yep, while she was watching her mom slay, Blue was carrying the bag only as the perfect finishing touch to her outfit. Not that we can blame her, of course. When a bag is this eye-catching, you'll find any excuse to carry it. Unfortunately, the kitty cat clutch isn't available for purchase anymore, but maybe little Blue can convince the storied Italian label to reissue her glittery purse so that the rest of us can add some feline flair to our outfits.
