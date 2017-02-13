Amber Rose Isn’t Back With Wiz Khalifa — She’s Heartbroken

After they stepped out on the red carpet together last night at the Grammys — and even shared a sweet kiss — many speculated that Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa were back on. After all, she had just split from her boyfriend, Dancing With the Stars' Val Chmerkovskiy. The show of affection with Khalifa sure looked like the real thing. However, Rose posted a note to Instagram today clearing things up. In the snapshot, Rose clarified that things with Khalifa are real, because the two have a son together. She added that she's on good terms with her ex-husband and they were just out together for a night of fun. "We've been through hell and back so a kiss on the lips for a photo and a night out of fun is not a big deal for either of us," Rose wrote. "We are in a great place but we are very much still divorced and not together." Additionally Rose added that she wanted to let her fans know that she's heartbroken over her five-month relationship with Chmerkovskiy. The two have been sharing glimpses into their relationship all over Instagram, so it's not surprising to hear that Rose is still healing from that heartbreak. She wrote that they "care about each other tremendously," but that their schedules got in the way. It's refreshing to see Rose be so real — not that she's ever hidden her feelings — and to see that a celebrity breakup can happen mess-free. Read the note in full, below.