Will Solange Be The Next Artist To Boycott The Grammys?

Last night, Adele won all five Grammy awards that she was nominated for, beating out Beyoncé for Record and Album of the Year. The shocking announcements resulted in a teary-eyed but grateful Adele, who insisted that Beyoncé's Lemonade should have won over 25.
It was a heartbreaking moment between two huge talents. It was also a moment that really, really pissed off the internet. Solange Knowles, Beyoncé's Grammy-winning sister, was one of them.
Minutes after it was announced that Adele would leave with the final two awards of the evening, Solange tweeted out a link to an open letter from Frank Ocean to the CBS showrunners with the caption "wuddup frank." This subtle call-out isn't really so subtle at all, as it indicates that Solange could join Ocean in boycotting the 2018 Grammys and beyond.
The Tumblr post from Ocean specifically detailed why he would not appear at the Grammys again, citing his 2013 performance and the 2016 loss of Kendrick Lamar to Taylor Swift for AOTY. Yet again, a white female has won the top honor of the evening, upsetting and shocking much of the music world. If Solange does boycott the Grammys, will Beyoncé join her? Is this the last time we will get to see the Queen Bey on that unworthy stage? I wouldn't blame her... but if she does choose to skip the problematic program, she will be sorely missed.
