In an emotional new interview, YouTube vlogger Gigi Lazzarato — better known as Gigi Gorgeous — opened up to People about coming out as a lesbian. Lazzarato, who is transgender, previously identified as a gay male when she was a teenager, People explains. But her relationship with Natalia Getty prompted her to come out as a lesbian on her YouTube channel in September. "It's crazy how life takes you on these roads that you'd never expect," Lazzarato told People. "I never thought I'd fall for a girl. But I wouldn't change it for the world." In August, Lazzarato was outspoken after reportedly being detained in a Dubai airport for more than five hours because she is transgender. She wrote in an Instagram post that her detainment was "one of the scariest moments of my entire life." Lazzarato's life is the subject of a YouTube Red documentary, This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous, which premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival and is currently streaming online. The full People interview will be published in Friday's issue of the magazine.
