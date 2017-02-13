Real-Life Relatives Emily Blunt & Stanley Tucci Have Got In-Law Jokes

Just so you know, the Grammys weren't the only awards show happening last night. Over on the other side of the pond, the British Academy Film Awards (a.k.a. the BAFTAs) took place in London, bestowing serious hardware on Dev Patel, Viola Davis, Emma Stone, and Casey Affleck. Our favorite moment of the night — aside from Meryl Streep snogging host Stephen Fry after he defended her acting from an unnamed "blithering idiot" — came courtesy of presenters Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. The Devil Wears Prada costars are more than just members of "I Worked For Miranda Priestly" support group — they're also family. Tucci is married to Blunt's sister Felicity, a London-based literary agent. That makes Blunt his sister-in-law, setting the stage for this hilarious interaction last night. "I can't believe you slept with my wife," the actor sniffed at Blunt as they prepared to present the award for Adapted Screenplay. "Oh my god!" Blunt fired back, shaking her head in annoyance for comedic effect. "For the last time, we shared a bedroom! We were children growing up together!" Ugh, in-laws. We can only hope that they made up, found Meryl, and took selfies with her and John Krasinski all night long.
