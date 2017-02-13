Given that this is Lady Gaga we’re talking about, the singer took her enthusiasm one step further: with a commemorative tattoo shared via Instagram. Just before making her way to the event, the singer revealed a huge, decidedly grim-looking moth that spans the entire width of her back. It’s a not-so-subtle callout to “Moth Into Flame,” the Metallica song from their most recent album that they’ll be performing this evening. As with all unexpected celebrity tattoo reveals, we’ll take this one with a grain of salt. Sure, we wouldn’t put it past Gaga to spring for the real deal, but the scale of the design leads us to believe that it’s more likely the result of a temporary sticker than tattoo gun. Either way, we’re sure her performance will be a hit — even if the ink does eventually come off in the wash.