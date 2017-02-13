It’s not every day you get to perform at the Grammys alongside one of the most iconic metal bands in history. Nobody knows this better than Lady Gaga. The star, who’s a six-time Grammy award winner herself, is already making headlines for sharing the stage with Metallica tonight — and the show hasn’t even happened yet.
Given that this is Lady Gaga we’re talking about, the singer took her enthusiasm one step further: with a commemorative tattoo shared via Instagram. Just before making her way to the event, the singer revealed a huge, decidedly grim-looking moth that spans the entire width of her back. It’s a not-so-subtle callout to “Moth Into Flame,” the Metallica song from their most recent album that they’ll be performing this evening. As with all unexpected celebrity tattoo reveals, we’ll take this one with a grain of salt. Sure, we wouldn’t put it past Gaga to spring for the real deal, but the scale of the design leads us to believe that it’s more likely the result of a temporary sticker than tattoo gun. Either way, we’re sure her performance will be a hit — even if the ink does eventually come off in the wash.
