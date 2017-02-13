As troublesome, expensive, and mentally exhausting as this one drink was to conceive of and conjure up, the actual act of brewing it was pretty painless. And the final result? It tasted like a less rich and sweet version of hot chocolate — that also happened to cost me $51.86 and a handful of painful ingredient pronunciations. Did I feel blissed out after drinking it? Was I thriving cosmically? Who can say — I'm a pretty happy go lucky person as is (and nearly nothing can bliss me out more than a Shack Burger, shake, and fries). But what I can deduce is that an entire day of this cookbook alone could have easily cost me $200 plus. And an entire life? Fuhgeddaboudit. (*Note: This was my first time buying most of these products and they could easily have lasted me a couple more cups of Brain Bliss — so once you've stocked up on powders, you could cut down the priciness slightly and get a bit more milage out of your potions). I probably could have guessed this going in, but Moon Juice is clearly not for the average working-city-girl-on-a-budget. We're going to leave this one to the moon people (a.k.a. celebs and anyone else who doesn't need to be concerned about the potential cost of schisandra powder.)