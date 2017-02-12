Hello, it's Adele, and she's here to help make calling your Congressional representative a little easier. As Bustle pointed out, Global Citizen has created a pitch perfect sepia-toned parody of Adele's "Hello" that gets at what it's like to call Congress. Specifically what it's like when you're calling to make sure your congressperson is doing his or her part to support the issues close to your heart. The non-profit knows it's scary to make this call, which is why they're offering some lines that you may want to try. Even better, you get to hear what they'd sound like set to one of Adele's biggest hits.
If you're calling to urge your representative to support refugees maybe let them know "how they aren’t terrorists, they’re only frightened folks in need." If you're calling to convince your rep not to repeal the Affordable Care Act, perhaps you want to get real and just tell them the truth. Something like, "Too many men making decisions that concern my lady parts." What Global Citizen knows, though, is that it can feel like you're spending a lot of time waiting for someone to pick up but just keep calling. Eventually, Paul Ryan will have to pick up, and when he does, you can do your best Adele impression for him.
