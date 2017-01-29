These Celebs Are Raising Money For Refugees & Immigrants

Many of us are feeling helpless as we watch stories from refugees being detained in airports across the country following President Trump's executive order on Friday afternoon. Some are protesting. Some are tweeting their feelings. And some are putting their money where their mouth is.
If you want to join in on the fundraising, these celebrities have gotten the ball rolling for you. A few of them are matching donations that their fans make to the ACLU and other charities that help refugees. Some have started their own GoFundMe campaigns.
If you're wondering how to get active in this issue, this is one place to start. Click on and see who is out there raising dough, and for which organizations.