Oh, fake news . The scourge of our modern, tech-driven existence. As if screwing with presidential campaigns weren't enough, fake news is now reportedly out there messing with everyone from the Pope to Drake. The singer posted on Instagram yesterday, in response to claims that he asked a Muslim fan to remove her hijab during one of his concerts. "I am being utilized in a fake media story," Drake said in his post. Drake added that he was devastated by the rumors of his supposed intolerance. He clarified that his joking remarks were directed to a woman who "was wearing a jacket and a winter scarf" and that he "made a comment about taking off the scarf because I really enjoy a friendly banter with the fans. I am well aware of what a hijab is and I would never make a disrespectful comment like that in my life towards someone who is wearing one.”