John Legend, Not Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling, Will Sing The La La Land Songs At The Oscars

While all eyes have been on Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling for their performances in the hit movie La La Land, the spotlight will be on co-star John Legend when it comes to the Oscar performance. The Academy announced on Friday that the R&B singer would be taking the place of Stone and Gosling to perform both “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City of Stars.” La La Land has a pretty big presence at this year's award ceremony, up for Best Picture, Cinematography, Costume Design, Directing, Film Editing, and Music. Legend is set to perform the two nominated numbers composed by by Justin Hurwitz and written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. While everyone loves Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling's performances in the movie, that's very different than singing the songs live. Instead, the music is in the capable hands of Legend, who has been performing live for over fifteen years. The singer will be joined by Sting (“The Empty Chair” from Jim: The James Foley Story), Lin-Manuel Miranda and Auli'i Cravalho (“How Far I’ll Go” from Moana), and Justin Timberlake ("Can’t Stop The Feeling” from Trolls). While Legend will take the stage for the music, we're still sure to see a lot of Stone and Gosling thanks to their nominations for Best Actress and Best Actor. Catch the show on February 26 on ABC or online.
Advertisement