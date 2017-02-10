Twitter Roasted Betsy DeVos After She Asked This Question

Our new education secretary Betsy DeVos doesn't exactly enjoy widespread popularity. Democrats fought tooth and nail to derail her confirmation. When she did get confirmed by the Senate, it was an unprecedented 50-50 tie with Vice President Mike Pence making the final call. So it's not surprising that people are expressing their dissatisfaction with DeVos on Twitter. After all, she has been criticized for knowing little about public schools, as well as federal disability and sexual assault regulations. The specter of being from a wealthy Republican family that has donated huge sums to the GOP hangs over her as well. On her first day as Secretary of Education, DeVos tweeted the following.
Day 1 on the job is done, but we’re only getting started. Now where do I find the pencils? :) pic.twitter.com/0vRKF1opE9— Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVos) February 9, 2017
Here is just a sample of the Twitter fury she got in response. (Yes, there were grizzly memes involved.)
@BetsyDeVos This isn't funny. You couldn't answer basic questions about education during your hearing.— Bill Shapiro (@Bill_Shapiro) February 9, 2017
@BetsyDeVos not in the thousands of public schools that can barely afford supplies. Looking forward to you cleaning that lil issue up.— Erin Weaver (@ByErinWeaver) February 9, 2017
@BetsyDeVos In one of the thousands of public schools you're about to destroy.— Jeremy Pond (@JeremyPond) February 9, 2017
@BetsyDeVos You gave the @GOP $200 million and not one of them will help you find supplies? @marcorubio?— eBaum's World (@ebaumsworld) February 9, 2017
.@BetsyDeVos He has them... pic.twitter.com/6UkaKaP0sN— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 9, 2017
