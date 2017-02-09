Why Lorde Wants To Apologize To This Riverdale Star Over Tea

Nobody's perfect, even if they're a human as lovely and seemingly flawless as Lorde. The singer evidently brushed off a fellow Kiwi, Riverdale star K.J. Apa, when they bumped into each other down under. Apa, who is a half-Samoan New Zealand native, mentioned the snub in an interview with Vulture when asked whether all famous New Zealanders know each other, including Lorde. "No, I don’t know Lorde," said the actor, who plays Archie on the CW's new teen drama. "I’ve seen her, actually, though. I’ve seen her in New Zealand. I walked past her in a car and I looked at her and smiled and she completely just looked away and I was really gutted." Somebody tweeted the article at Lorde, writing, "apparently you crushed Archie Andrews' heart." Lorde tweeted back a sincere apology — and a very classy peace offering. "Oh my god!!! @hasief @kj_apa u are brilliant and so is riverdale sorry i was a brat haha let's drink tea sometime!" she wrote. Apa hasn't given an RSVP to the musician yet, but we can't imagine him turning her down. Tea with Lorde? Yes please.
