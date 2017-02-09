Your Social Media Behavior Affects Your Dating Life More Than You Think

No Facebook "hearts" here: According to Match's 2017 Singles In America survey, how you use social media may have major repercussions on your dating life. Every year for the past seven years, the original online dating site has questioned thousands of singles on their dating likes, dislikes, and everything in between. According to the Pew Research Center, online dating use tripled among 18- to 24-year-olds from 2013 to 2016. And many of those millennials have active Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat accounts. So it makes sense that many of Match's survey questions now address your online life. While the survey's findings are not scientific and should be taken with a grain of salt, here are some key takeaways: Yes, you should binge-watch Netflix originals
According to the study, millennials were 270% more likely be attracted to others if they're both obsessing over the same shows. In other words, now's the time to pop some popcorn and go crazy with season one of Stranger Things and Westworld if you haven't already. No venting sessions, please
Complaining over drinks after a long day at work? In person, that's understandable every now and then. But don't take your grievances to Facebook. A majority (58%) of those surveyed said doing so was a reason not to "like" someone. Pick up the phone
GIFs, emoji, and other interactive texts make it easy to keep the conversation on-screen. But interjecting some real laughter instead of LOLs makes a difference. 29% of people said phone calls were a plus in their book, and 50% said that they weren't attracted to people who were always tweeting, 'gramming, and posting elsewhere online. Take airplane mode to drinks
Ok, maybe airplane mode is a bit aggressive, but at least put your phone on silent. Answering your phone, leaving it face-up on the table, and texting others during a date were all be received poorly. Of course, some of that is basic etiquette — even if you're just with friends, you don't want to be on your phone at the table. It's called face-to-face, not FaceTime, for a reason.
While most of the above seem logical, some of the survey's other statistics raise questions. Do 86% of women really judge a man with a cracked phone screen? And are iPhone users actually throwing shade at those who text via Android? Everyone loves being able to send iOS effects like fireworks and confetti, but that number feels extreme. Surely, other forms of compatibility are more important. According to the survey, 42% of people also judge your social media posts and the quality of your photos. Not everyone is an editing pro, so if that 42% really is accurate, it's time to lower the bar. Plus, if a photo is really a deal-breaker, you probably don't want to be with that person anyways.
