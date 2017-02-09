If a beauty support group existed, you'd find us in a meeting moaning and groaning about how disgusting our eyeshadows get after a few weeks of heavy use. Whether it’s in a full palette, quad, or single pan, shadow gets messy. Especially when it's of the powder variety. And until now, we didn’t really have a solution except shelling out for more. But thanks to one curious and innovative Reddit user, we have a fix — and it’s super affordable.
Sarahawild94 posted about the scotch tape beauty hack and we have to attest, it totally works. Here's what you do: Tear off a piece of tape that's large enough to cover your whole shadow tin. Press the tape down onto the powdered formula, then tear it off like you’re waxing your bikini line. Voila: a totally transformed shadow. And the process is almost as satisfying as peeling off a pore strip — you can quite literally see the shadow clumps lifting off in pieces. Ah, the satisfaction of another beauty problem hacked.
