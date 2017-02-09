If a beauty support group existed, you'd find us in a meeting moaning and groaning about how disgusting our eyeshadows get after a few weeks of heavy use. Whether it’s in a full palette, quad, or single pan, shadow gets messy. Especially when it's of the powder variety. And until now, we didn’t really have a solution except shelling out for more. But thanks to one curious and innovative Reddit user, we have a fix — and it’s super affordable.