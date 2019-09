NYFW Kicked Off With A Fashion Show On An Airplane — No, Really

A fashion show is already a pretty stressful event: Guests are rushing from one venue to another, nothing starts until at least 20 minutes after the scheduled start time, and the looks aren't truly finalized until the model sets foot on the catwalk. Factor in a heat wave or a snow storm (depending on whether it's September or February), and any illusion of order is thrown out the window. The only thing that could possibly heighten tensions all around would be if you displaced the flock from Manhattan to, say, an airport terminal — you know, a place universally adored by all. Well, Rubin Singer will raise the stakes even further: The designer literally took to the skies for spring '17. The New York-based designer teamed up with Lufthansa to kick off the German airline's fashion-themed FlyingLab program. The idea is that, during a flight from Frankfurt that lands in NYFC on the first day of Fashion Week, passengers can become immersed in the destination ahead of their scheduled arrival time. Their transatlantic ticket included back-to-back seat-side fashion shows, according to Condé Nast Traveler — one was a a retrospective of Lufthansa's uniforms,and the other was Singer's "see now, buy now" spring '17 collection.