This Fashion Show Will Go Down On An Actual (Airport) Runway

A new designer will be revealed each week between now and the May 24 show; none of their names have been announced yet.The seven designers were selected by Tuomas Laitinen, fashion director at SSAW , a Finnish fashion magazine. "Helsinki Airport presents a fascinating backdrop for the designers to showcase their work," Laitinen said in a statement. Check out the video below for more intel on how Laitinen selected the show's designers (looks like he spent a lot of time on planes and in airports during the process).This isn't the first time Finnair has transformed the tarmac for a creative endeavor. Back in October 2014, Finnair threw a skateboarding invitational at Helsinki Airport.The concept practically seems ripped out of a Zoolander 3 spec script (or like it could be a month-early April Fool's joke), but we've confirmed that the slightly zany catwalk spectacle is, in fact, legit.As the industry continues to ponder the future of the traditional fashion-show format, could a really far-fetched, unexpected venue be the ticket to reviving (not scrapping) the catwalk experience? Just expect check-in to take much longer than at a typical show if airport security is involved.