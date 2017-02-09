Kelly Clarkson’s Cancer Scare Sounds Horrifying

"I'm sorry I'm crying again on national television!" she continued in the speech. "Thank you to the fans. Thank you for everyone that worked on my record. Yikes! Just thank you so much. You have no idea what this means to me. Thank you so much!" After all that, Clarkson found out the next day that it was a mistake. "I went to the doctor's the next day and they apologized for mixing up results," she told the podcast. "And I was like, 'Are you for real?!'" Her special day was ruined by the news, and the relief was bittersweet because it shouldn't have happened in the first place. "I was like, 'Who mixes up results? Why wouldn't you test again?'" she said. "It was very much a roller coaster ride, that day, for me. So, it's kind of unfortunate, but a lot of the moments got stolen from that mishap. But hey, I didn't have cancer!"