Taylor Swift made ripples with her acceptance speech for Album of the Year at the 2016 Grammys. The 1989 singer spoke about not letting anyone discredit your success: a pointed jab at Kanye West, who sang "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that bitch famous" on his track "Famous." One year later, Swift's memorable statement is still making an impact. On Tuesday, the Recording Academy released a video promoting the 2017 Grammys soundtracked by Swift's speech. Only instead of the pop star, it features young girls pursuing careers in music and the arts — dancers, stagehands, violinists — reciting lines of the powerful speech. A Recording Academy exec explained in a statement, "Although most of the spots carry the message with humor, as a father of two young girls, it was important to me to also create something that would speak specifically to them — and all women — using music’s inspirational language to help them feel empowered." Whatever went down between West and Swift last year, it's good to see something so positive and inspiring to young women come of it. Here's the text of Swift's speech used in the video, and the promo spot below. "I want to say to all the young women out there: There are going to be people along the way who try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame. But if you just focus on the work and you don’t let those people sidetrack you, someday, when you get where you’re going, you will look around and you will know — it was you, and the people who love you, who put you there. And that will be the greatest feeling in the world."
Tune into the 59th Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 12 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.
Advertisement