This Lana Del Rey Makeup Tutorial Is Mesmerizing

We've finally gotten a glimpse of what goes into the work of art that is Lana Del Rey's face. And in the process, we also got a mini concert. In a video uploaded to Instagram on Wednesday, she does her makeup while singing along to John Lennon's "Jealous Guy." She calls it her "morning makeup to the Beatles." First, she colors and shapes her eyebrows with a pencil and a brush. Then, she moves the eyebrow pencil downward and draws three freckles on her face. After that, she comes back up and lines the bottom of her eyes. She's actually onto something with repurposing this product. Brow pencils are long-lasting and smudge-resistant, making them ideal for faux freckles. This can be a sneaky method to cover up pimples, according to Harper's Bazaar. But Del Rey makes it look like fun for its own sake.
