NYX Is Having A Massive Sale Right Now — But You’ll Have To Act Fast

Feeling a touch of mid-week malaise? Well, have we got the cure for you. Here’s a hint: It’s a lot cheaper than happy hour but just as satisfying, and there's zero risk of waking up tomorrow cursing the light of day. It’s a 50%-off-everything NYX Cosmetics sale. And it's happening right now.
The affordable, cult-favorite makeup brand is currently offering major markdowns on its three-piece lip sets we couldn’t get enough of this past holiday season. Of course, the products are flying off the virtual shelves, so it’s a now-or-never kind of situation. Whether you're after the lip creams or prefer your color as glossy as it gets, NYX has you covered with this sweet (and limited-edition) deal. Click through the slides ahead to see our top picks from the lineup — and please note the insane price on that advent calendar.