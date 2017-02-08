Thanks to Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, Kanye, and others, 2016 was widely celebrated as the year of merch. And lest you fear that 2017 will disappoint, know this: Netflix might be making a play for more than your binge-watching time. A job listing for a Senior Manager, Licensing, Merchandising, and Promotion has fueled speculation that the streaming giant will pursue new ways to market its popular original shows. The listing calls for someone who will create "strategy for growth through mass retail" with "licensed merchandise to help promote our titles so they become part of the zeitgeist for longer periods of time." With Netflix already dominating at awards shows and driving the cultural conversation with hits like Stranger Things, The Crown, and House of Cards, producing merchandise around its shows feels like a logical next step. This is especially true when you look at how HBO has capitalized on the success of Game of Thrones through products. You can already find a Stranger Things-themed line of key chains, clothes, and jewelry at Hot Topic, but certainly there's room for far more development. Some statement necklaces fit for The Crown's Queen Elizabeth II, perhaps? According to Bloomberg, Netflix said that it is "in an experimental phase." We've reached out to the company for comment and will update this post when we hear more. But hey, if Bieber and Kanye can do it, surely Netflix can, too.
