Teigen addressed the news regarding her car accident today on Twitter.
Got hit by a speeding loon while turning and he fled but cops were right there. Cops who talk to E!, apparently. Not a big deal. I'm good!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 8, 2017
I got out of the car and was like phew that was kind of a boring day anyhow.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 8, 2017
This story was originally published On February 8 at 11:05 a.m. Chrissy Teigen was involved in a hit-and-run this week, as E News reports. The vehicle was struck by an unnamed suspect Tuesday night in Hollywood. Teigen sat on the passenger side. Luckily, she was unharmed. Soon after fleeing the scene, the suspect was caught and charged with a misdemeanor. Though, the model and Lip Sync Battle host didn't let it get her down. That evening, according to E News, she seemed to be in great spirits as she snapchatted old photos of her younger self.
Teigen has a knack for letting drama roll off her back. During Sunday night's Super Bowl LI game, a viewer spotted the 31-year-old with hubby John Legend seated in the press box. But something was off. The fan tweeted to Teigen informing her that her nipple was showing on camera. True to form, she responded like a champ.
